The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the notification for the 4th Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the posts at bssc.bihar.gov.in from August 18 to September 17, 2025. The last date to submit the form is September 19, 2025.

A total of 1481 vacancies have been notified. The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than 37 years of age as of August 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ male candidates of OBC and EBC category/ applicants from outside Bihar state are required to pay a fee of Rs 540, whereas Rs 135 is applicable to SC and ST (Bihar State)/ PWD/ Female candidates.