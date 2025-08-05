UTET 2025: Last date to register today, correction window opens on August 9
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ukutet.com.
The registrations for the Uttarakhand Teachers Eligibility Test (UTET 2025) will conclude today, August 5, 2025. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website ukutet.com. The last date to pay the fee is August 7.
The correction window will open from August 9 to 12, 2025. The exam will be conducted on September 27, 2025. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
|Category
|For Paper I only
|For Paper I and II
|General/OBC
|Rs 600
|Rs 1000
|SC/ST/PwBD
|Rs 300
|Rs 500
Steps to register for UTET 2025
Visit the official website ukutet.com
On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’ and complete the step 1 registration form
Fill out the form, upload document, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy of the duly filled form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.