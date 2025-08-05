The registrations for the Uttarakhand Teachers Eligibility Test (UTET 2025) will conclude today, August 5, 2025. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website ukutet.com . The last date to pay the fee is August 7.

The correction window will open from August 9 to 12, 2025. The exam will be conducted on September 27, 2025. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category For Paper I only For Paper I and II General/OBC Rs 600 Rs 1000 SC/ST/PwBD Rs 300 Rs 500

Steps to register for UTET 2025

Visit the official website ukutet.com On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’ and complete the step 1 registration form Fill out the form, upload document, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form Take a printout for future reference