The Bihar Staff Selection Commission ( BSSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Office Attendant/Attendant (Special) Combined Competitive Exam. Eligible candidates can register for the posts at bssc.bihar.gov.in from August 25 to September 26, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3727 vacancies. The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than 37 years of age as of August 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ male candidates of OBC and EBC category/ applicants from outside Bihar state are required to pay a fee of Rs 540, whereas Rs 135 is applicable to SC and ST (Bihar State)/ PWD/ Female candidates.