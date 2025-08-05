The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has commenced the registrations for the Veterinary Officer (VO) posts 2025 under Advt. 04/2025-26. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till September 3, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1100 vacancies. The applicants should have attained the age of 20 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification

Bachelor's Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry or its equivalent from a University established by law in India. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to register for VO posts 2025

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, register yourself and proceed with the application process Login and fill the form Upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference