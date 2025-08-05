The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has declared the results of the Assistant Soil Conservation Officer posts under Advt. No. 01 of 2024-25. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website opsc.gov.in .

The written exam was conducted on February 9, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 81 vacancies.

Steps to download ASCO result 2025

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ASCO result 2025 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference