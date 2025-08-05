The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has commenced the registrations for the posts of Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre) (Group-B) in Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department under Advt. No. 17 of 2025. Applicants can register for the posts at hpsc.gov.in till August 25 up to 5.00 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 785 vacancies. Applicants should be between the ages of 18 years to 42 years as on July 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants should hold a degree in B.Sc (Honours) in Agriculture from any recognized university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Categories of candidates Fee (Rs) For all persons of Haryana with benchmark disability (PwBD) (with atleast 40% disability) NIL Candidates belonging to OSC, DSC, BC-A (Non Creamy Layer), BC-B (Non Creamy Layer), ESM, EWS and women candidates of Haryana Rs 250 DESM Candidates of Haryana belonging to their vertical category i.e. OSC, DSC, BC-A (Non Creamy Layer), BC-B (Non Creamy Layer), ESM, EWS of Haryana Rs 250 DESM Candidates of Haryana belonging to UR Category Rs 1000 All remaining candidates Rs 1000

Steps to apply for ADO posts 2025

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the ADO registration 2025 link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for ADO posts 2025.