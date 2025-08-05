The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Non-Ministerial (Technical) Examination-2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website apssb.nic.in from September 4 to 30, 2025.

The tentative date for the written examination will be conducted on December 7, 2025. The PST/ PET and the driving test will be conducted on January 16 and 29, 2026, respectively. The recruitment drive aims to fill 239 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 150 for APST candidates and Rs 200 for General candidates will be charged as application fee. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempted from paying the fees.