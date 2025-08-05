The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board ( DSSSB ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to various posts under Advt. No. 02/2025. Eligible candidates can fill their application forms on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from August 18 to September 16, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 615 vacancies. Applicants can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying the fee.