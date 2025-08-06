GATE 2026: Registration begins on August 25 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
Applicants will be able to register on the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in from August 25, 2025.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has launched the official website for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 or GATE 2026. The registrations will commence at gate2026.iitg.ac.in from August 25, 2025. The last date to apply for the exam is September 25, 2025, without late fee.
The last date to apply with late fee is October 6, 2025. GATE 2026 will be conducted from February 7 to 15, 2025. Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2026.
Application Fee
|Category
|Regular Period(August 25 to September 25, 2025)
|During the Extended Period(September 26 to October 06, 2025)
|Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper)
|Rs 1000
|Rs 1500
|All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper)
|Rs 2000
|Rs 2500
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.