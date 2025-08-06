The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has launched the official website for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 or GATE 2026. The registrations will commence at gate2026.iitg.ac.in from August 25, 2025. The last date to apply for the exam is September 25, 2025, without late fee.

The last date to apply with late fee is October 6, 2025. GATE 2026 will be conducted from February 7 to 15, 2025. Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2026.

Application Fee Category Regular Period(August 25 to September 25, 2025) During the Extended Period(September 26 to October 06, 2025) Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper) Rs 1000 Rs 1500 All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper) Rs 2000 Rs 2500

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.