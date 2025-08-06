BPSC AE answer key 2025: Last date to submit suggestions deferred to August 8, details here
Candidates can submit objections, if any, at bpsc.bihar.gov.in till August 8, 2025.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the objection submission deadline for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) in various departments of Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 29/2025, 30/2025 & 31/2025). Eligible candidates can now submit suggestions, if any, at bpsc.bihar.gov.in till August 8, 2025. A fee of Rs 250 per suggestion applies.
The written exam was conducted on July 17, 18, and 19, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1024 Assistant Engineer posts.
Direct link to the official notification.
Steps to download AE answer key 2025
Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in
Go to the candidate login
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.