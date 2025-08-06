The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has postponed the objection submission deadline for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) in various departments of Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 29/2025, 30/2025 & 31/2025). Eligible candidates can now submit suggestions, if any, at bpsc.bihar.gov.in till August 8, 2025. A fee of Rs 250 per suggestion applies.

The written exam was conducted on July 17, 18, and 19, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1024 Assistant Engineer posts.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download AE answer key 2025

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in Go to the candidate login Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any