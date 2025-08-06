The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has commenced the registrations for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) (Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2025-26/06). Candidates can apply for the posts at sbi.co.in till August 26, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 6589 posts. The Preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of September 2025 and the Main exam will likely be held in the month of November 2025. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from the General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas no fees/ intimation charges apply to SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Steps to apply for Clerk posts 2025

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, go to the Careers tab Click on the Clerk registration 2025 link Register and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

Direct link to register for Clerk posts 2025.