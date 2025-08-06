The Union Bank of India (UBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Wealth Managers (Specialist Officers) posts 2025. Applicants can register on the official website unionbankofindia.co.in till August 25, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 250 Wealth Manager vacancies. Applicants should have attained the age of 25 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on August 1, 2025. Candidates should hold a full time 2-year degree/course in MBA/MMS/PGDBA/PGDBM/PGPM/PGDM from a University /Institution/ recognized by Govt. of India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from SC/ST/PwBD categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 177, whereas Rs 1180 applies to all other categories.

Steps to apply for Wealth Manager posts 2025

Visit the official website unionbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the Careers/ Recruitment tab Click on the Wealth Manager registration 2025 link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Wealth Manager posts 2025.