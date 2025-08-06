The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has announced the results of the Group-1 Sub Group-1 and Group-2 Sub Group-1 Combined Recruitment Test 2024. Candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in using their application number and date of birth.

The exam was conducted on June 2, 2025.

Steps to download Group 1, 2 result 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 1, 2 result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group 1, 2 result 2025.

Meanwhile, the results are out for Post-Basic B.Sc . Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing ( M.Sc . Nursing) Selection Test - 2025 at esb.mp.gov.in . The entrance exam was conducted on July 1, 2025.

Direct link to PBBSc/ MSc Nursing result 2025.