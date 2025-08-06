The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Public Prosecutors in Andhra Pradesh State Prosecution Department. Applicants can register for the posts at slprb.ap.gov.in from August 11 to September 7, 2025.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 5, 2025. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper I (objective) from 10.00 am to 01.00 pm and Paper II (descriptive) from 02.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 42 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Andhra Pradesh’s local candidates belonging to SC and ST categories have to pay Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 applies to all other categories.