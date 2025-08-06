Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025 date. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on October 26, 2025.

“This is for the information of all the candidates that Punjab Public Service Commission will conduct the Preliminary examinations of Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination-2025 on Sunday, 26th Oct -2025,” reads the notification.

The applications were invited from January 3 to 31, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 322 posts, of which 46 vacancies are for Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch) posts, 17 for Deputy Superintendent of Police, 27 for Tehsildar, 121 for Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), 13 for Food and Civil Supply Officer, 49 for Block Development and Panchayat Officer, 21 for Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, 03 for Labour-cum-Conciliation Officer, 12 for Employment Generation, Skill Development & Training Officer, and 13 for Deputy Superintendent Jails Grade -2 / District Probation Officer.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Interview round.