The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has declared the results of the Assistant Superintendent Jails (02 of 2022) and Dhobi (04 of 2025) recruitment exams. Candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

The exam was conducted on July 13, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 184 vacancies.

Steps to download ASJ, Dhobi result 2025

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Whats New section Click on the ASJ, Dhobi result and final answer key 2025 link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the results 2025.

Direct link to the final answer key 2025.