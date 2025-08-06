The Bank of Baroda ( BOB ) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Manager, Officer Agriculture Sales and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website bankofbaroda.in till August 26, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 417 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General, EWS and OBC categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 850, whereas Rs 175 applies to SC, ST, PWD, ESM and Women candidates.

Steps to apply for Manager and other posts 2025

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under the Career tab Click on “Apply Now” under “Recruitment of Human Resource on Regular Basis for Retail Liabilities and Rural & Agri Banking Departments Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/11” Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.