The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala, has postponed the exam dates for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test June 2025 ( KTET June 2025 ). The exams will now be conducted on September 18 and 19, 2025. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 23 and 24, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in in due course.

Applications were invited from July 3 to 10, 2025. Candidates can check the exam pattern, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download KTET admit card 2025

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KTET June 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference