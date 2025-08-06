The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) will release admit cards for the recruitment exam of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) posts in Transport Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 41/2025). Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on August 9 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm, and on August 10 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill 28 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MVI admit card 2025

Visit the official website bpsconline.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the login window Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout