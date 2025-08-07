The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has declared the results of the National Teachers Eligibility Test ( NTET ) 2025 for the Indian System of Medicine (ISM) and Homeopathy. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer keys from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NTET .

A total of 4107 candidates have qualified the NTET-2025 examination. NTET 2025 was conducted on July 17, 2025. A total of 6261 candidates were registered, of which 6066 appeared for the exam.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NTET result 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NTET On the homepage, click on the NTET result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NTET result 2025.

Direct link to NTET final answer key 2025.