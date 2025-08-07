NTET result 2025 declared at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/; download final answer key here
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2025 for the Indian System of Medicine (ISM) and Homeopathy. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer keys from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NTET.
A total of 4107 candidates have qualified the NTET-2025 examination. NTET 2025 was conducted on July 17, 2025. A total of 6261 candidates were registered, of which 6066 appeared for the exam.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download NTET result 2025
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NTET
On the homepage, click on the NTET result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to NTET result 2025.
Direct link to NTET final answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.