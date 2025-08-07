The State Bank of India ( SBI ) will close the registration window for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer on Regular/ contract basis under (ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2025-26/05) today, August 7. Eligible candidates can now apply on the official website sbi.co.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 33 vacancies, of which 1 vacancy is for General Manager post, 14 for Assistant Vice President, and 18 for Deputy Manager. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from the General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas no fees/ intimation charges apply to SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Steps to apply for SBI SCO post 2025

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, go to the Careers tab Click on the SCO registration 2025 link Register and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

Direct link to apply for SBI SCO post 2025.