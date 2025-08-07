The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has postponed the results of WBJEE 2025 amid contempt proceedings initiated against the state government in the Calcutta High Court. Earlier, the results were scheduled to be declared on the official website today, August 7 at 10.30 am.

The state-level entrance test was conducted on April 27, 2025.

Steps to download WBJEE result 2025

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee/On the homepage, click on the WBJEE result 2025 linkKey in your login details and submitCheck and download the resultTake a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.