The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) has released the mains exam schedule for the Sub-Inspector posts, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 01/2025. As per the notification, the main exam will be conducted from August 31 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The reporting timings are 8.30 am and 1.00 pm, respectively.

Admit cards will be released at bpssc.bihar.gov.in on August 14, 2025. A total of 560 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill 28 sub-inspector vacancies.

Steps to download BPSSC SI Mains admit card 2025

Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the SI Prohibition tab Click on the SI Prohibition Mains admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference