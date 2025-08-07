BPSSC SI Prohibition Mains 2025 exam schedule out; admit cards from August 14
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the mains exam schedule for the Sub-Inspector posts, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 01/2025. As per the notification, the main exam will be conducted from August 31 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The reporting timings are 8.30 am and 1.00 pm, respectively.
Admit cards will be released at bpssc.bihar.gov.in on August 14, 2025. A total of 560 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill 28 sub-inspector vacancies.
Steps to download BPSSC SI Mains admit card 2025
Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the SI Prohibition tab
Click on the SI Prohibition Mains admit card link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
