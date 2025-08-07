The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the Combined Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination results for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist and Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant-2025 under Advt. No.1744/OSSC, dtd.03.04.2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in .

A total of 906 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2025. The Preliminary exam was conducted on July 27, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 74 vacancies, of which 24 are for Junior Stenographer (District Offices) posts, 43 for Junior Stenographer, 05 for Junior Grade Typist, and 02 for Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant.

Steps to download CRE Prelims result 2025

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CRE Prelims 2025 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, Physical Standard Test, and Certificate Verification.