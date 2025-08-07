The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the exam city slip for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 for recruitment into the Flying Branch, Technical Branch, and Ground Duty (Non-Technical and Technical) Branches. Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.

The exam will be conducted from August 23 to 25, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 284 vacancies. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AFCAT 2025 exam city slip

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in On the homepage, go to the Candidates Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AFCAT 2 exam city slip.