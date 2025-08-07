AFCAT 2 exam city slip out at afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/; check exam details here
Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the exam city slip for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 for recruitment into the Flying Branch, Technical Branch, and Ground Duty (Non-Technical and Technical) Branches. Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.
The exam will be conducted from August 23 to 25, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 284 vacancies. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download AFCAT 2025 exam city slip
Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in
On the homepage, go to the Candidates Login tab
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AFCAT 2 exam city slip.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.