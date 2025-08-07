The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the exam schedule of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (Mains) Combined Competitive Examination 2025. As per the notification, the main exam will be conducted on September 25, 2025, in Shimla district.

“It is for information of all concerned that the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Main) Examination-2025 has tentatively been fixed w.e.f. 25-09-2025 onwards. The said examination will be conducted in Shimla district. In case of any query, the candidates may contact on telephone No. 0177- 2629738, 2624313 and Toll free No. 1800-180-8004,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 30 vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Screening Test/ Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination, and Personality Test.