BPSSC FRO admit card 2025 out; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released hall tickets for the Range Officer of Forest in Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dept., Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 02/2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 24 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 11.00 am and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The reporting timings for morning and afternoon shifts are 8.30 am and 12.30 pm, respectively.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 24 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for BPSSC FRO admit card 2025
Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Forest Dept. tab
Click on the FRO admit card 2025 link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to FRO admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.