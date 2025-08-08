The New India Assurance Company Limited ( NIACL ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale-I). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website newindia.co.in by August 30, 2025.

The Phase-I online examination (Objective) is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, and the Phase-II online examination (Objective + Descriptive) will be held on October 29, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 550 Assistant Officer posts. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 850 applies to all other categories.

Steps to apply for AO posts 2025

Visit the official website newindia.co.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment—RECRUITMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICERS 2025 Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference