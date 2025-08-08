SJVN Limited has released hall tickets for the Executive Trainee recruitment exam 2025. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website sjvn.nic.in. The exam will be conducted from August 11 to 14, 2025.

Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the computer-based test, group discussion, and personal interview. The recruitment drive aims to fill 114 vacancies. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SJVN admit card 2025

Visit the official website sjvn.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Career page Click on the Executive Trainee admit card 2025 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SJVN admit card 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.