The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Constable (Tradesman) (Male and Female) 2025. Applicants can register for posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in till August 23, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3588 vacancies, of which 3406 vacancies are for male candidates and 182 for female candidates. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in he notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved (UR), EWS or OBC categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 150. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Steps to apply for Constable posts 2025

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Constable registration link Register and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Constable posts 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.