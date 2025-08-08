Karnataka PGCET result 2025 declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the results of the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. Candidates can download their results from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
The examinations were conducted between May 31 and June 22, 2025. PGCET 2025 is conducted for admissions into various postgraduate programs including M.E., M.Tech, M.Arch, MBA, and MCA in colleges across Karnataka.
Steps to download PGCET result 2025
Visit the official KEA website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
Under Latest Announcements, click on the link for PGCET result 2025
Enter your login details and password
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to PGCET result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.