The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the results of the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. Candidates can download their results from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea .

The examinations were conducted between May 31 and June 22, 2025. PGCET 2025 is conducted for admissions into various postgraduate programs including M.E., M.Tech, M.Arch, MBA, and MCA in colleges across Karnataka.

Steps to download PGCET result 2025

Visit the official KEA website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea Under Latest Announcements, click on the link for PGCET result 2025 Enter your login details and password Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PGCET result 2025.