The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has started the online application process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in till November 10, 2025.

AILET 2026 will be conducted on December 14, 2025, from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Interested candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 3000. The application fee for SC/ST candidates and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) is Rs 1000. SC/ST and women candidates who are Below Poverty Line (BPL) are exempted from payment of the online application fee.

Steps to apply for AILET 2026

Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in On the homepage, click on the AILET 2026 registration window Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for AILET 2026.