AILET 2026 registration begins at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; apply till November 10
Candidates can apply for the exam at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in till November 10, 2025.
The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has started the online application process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in till November 10, 2025.
AILET 2026 will be conducted on December 14, 2025, from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The candidates can check more details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Interested candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 3000. The application fee for SC/ST candidates and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) is Rs 1000. SC/ST and women candidates who are Below Poverty Line (BPL) are exempted from payment of the online application fee.
Steps to apply for AILET 2026
Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
On the homepage, click on the AILET 2026 registration window
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for AILET 2026.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.