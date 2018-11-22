An affordable variant of the Google Pixel 3 smartphone, the Lite version is rumoured to be in the works. While there’s no official word from the tech giant, speculation has been pouring out about the Pixel 3 Lite since last week. Only a few days ago, a series of hands-on images of the alleged Pixel 3 Lite had surfaced online, hinting that the tech giant is preparing to unveil the smartphone soon. Now, a site has leaked camera samples that were allegedly captured using the handset.

A report by NDTV Gadgets cites the Russian site Rozetked, which has published what is alleged to be Google Pixel 3 Lite’s camera sample images. The images shared in the report have been captured both indoors and outdoors. Apparently the same Russian site had earlier reported that the upcoming Pixel 3 Lite will bear a 12-megapixel rear camera along with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Apart from the image samples, the latest leak claims that the Google Pixel 3 Lite is rumoured to be priced between $400 and $500 (roughly Rs. 28,800 - Rs. 36,000), and is expected to be announced in the first half of 2019. The smartphone is expected to sport a 5.56-inch full-HD+ IPS display along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 444ppi. It is said to be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, coupled with Adreno 615 GPU and 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to pack a 2,915mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+.

In terms of design, the Google Pixel 3 Lite appears to be similar to the Pixel 3. It comes with a volume rocker and power button on the right, a SIM card slot on the left, and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. Also, there are components such as the loudspeaker, USB Type-C port, and a microphone grill at the bottom. It does not come with a display notch.

However it must be noted here that this information is purely based on leaked information and cannot be independently verified. So it is advisable to take these details with pinch of salt, while we await Google to officially confirm launch of the handset.