In Islamic communities across the globe Eid-al-Fitr or simply referred as Eid in India is an important religious holiday. And Muslims across the world celebrate this day with recreation and merriment as it marks the end of month long fasting during the Hijri month of Ramadan.

Eid is the first day of the Shawwal month and Muslims are not permitted to fast on this day. Hence in popular culture, Eid is celebrated by coming together with family, friends, neighbours involving feasting on variety of foods, shopping and more. Gifts are frequently given—new clothes are part of the tradition—and it is also common for children to be given small sums of money (Eidi) by their elders.

For the year 2019, Eid-al-Fitr is set to fall on June 5th for most locations in India. However as the date for the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on when the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities, so the exact day of celebration varies by locality. So Eid will be celebrated across June 4th and June 5th in India.

Religious reference and rituals

Eid-al-Fitr is first of the two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year the other being Eid al-Adha. While the latter is considered the holier of the two, Eid-al-Fitr has a particular salat (Islamic prayer) consisting of two rakats (units) and generally offered in an open field or large hall. As an obligatory act of charity, money is paid to the poor and the needy (Arabic: Zakat-ul-fitr) before performing the ‘Eid’ prayer.