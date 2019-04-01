Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released list of provisionally selected candidates through Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Clerk, Probationary Officers/ Management Trainee (PO/MT-VII) and Specialist Officers (SPL-VII) recruitment. Results for all three posts is available on IBPS website - ibps.in and candidates who appeared for the recruitment examinations can check their results now.

Results were released on March 31st and will be available on the IBPS site till April 30th. Hence, applicants are advised to check their results and download the same as early as possible. Candidates can check their results using their registration number or roll number credentials on the results page. Below are direct links for provisional allotment results for all three recruitment exams.

Provisional allotment for CRP-PO/MT-VII - Recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees

Provisional allotment list for CRP Clerks-VII - Recruitment of Clerks

Provisional allotment list for CRP SPL-VII - Recruitment of Specialist Officers

The provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of various guidelines issued by govt. of India. While reporting for the Joining, the candidate should produce valid prescribed documents as mentioned by IBPS in the recruitment advertisements published earlier.

In the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth (the candidate senior in age is placed before/ above the candidate junior in age), as per the prevailing practice. Candidates must please note that the provisional allotment is subject to the candidate fulfilling the criteria for Participating Organisation and identity verification to the satisfaction of the allotted organisation. This does not constitute an offer of employment.