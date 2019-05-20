The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) today on May 20th released the admit card for its undergraduate medical course entrance exam 2019. JIPMER will be conducting the MBBS 2019 entrance exam on June 2nd, 2019. The admit card for the exam is now available for download on JIPMER website - jipmer.edu.in and can be accessed using applicant login credentials.

The online application process for the entrance exam began from March 6th and continued till April 12th. As mentioned the exam will be conducted on June 2nd and the institute will begin the counselling for MBBS entrance exam from June 26th with first counselling scheduled from June 26th to June 28th. The admission process will continue until September 30th. MBBS course for 2019-20 academic year will start from July 1st.

How to download JIPMER MBBS 2019 admit card

Visit the official website of JIPMER - jipmer.edu.in Click on the JIPMER 2019 MBBS hall ticket link from the latest updates section available on the home page You will be re-directed to a new page, click on link available in front of download hall ticket option Alternatively here is the direct link to download the JIPMER 2019 MBBS admit card Login using personal credential to view the admit card Download and take a print-out of the hall ticket for future use

JIPMER and AIIMS are the two institutes throughout the country who have their own entrance exams for MBBS. All other institutions in India conduct their MBBS admissions through NEET. The NEET exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NAT).