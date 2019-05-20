Kerala High Secondary Common Admission Process (HSCAP) 2019 Trial Allotment result has been declared. All the students who had applied to participate in the HSCAP counselling can check the result at the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

It should be noted that this is a trial allotment and the listing is provisional. Students get to check the list and inform of any errors by May 21st. The final list will be released on May 24th, 2019.

HSCAP admission is done based on the 10th class result from various boards. The Kerala board had declared the SSLC or 10th class result on May 6th and the pass percentage was recorded at 98.11%.

Pathanamthitta district is the best performer in Kerala with 99.3 percent pass percentage. Students from other boards are also allowed to apply through this single window process.

Kerala HSCAP 2019 trial result can be checked at this direct link.

Admission of HSCAP for Plus One classes is done via a single window system. There are 46 courses for which students can apply which is allocated based on demand and student’s 10th class marks. Students can access the school list in this link. The students need to click on the relevant district to see the list.