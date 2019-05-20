India General election 2019 and exit poll predictions so far

  • Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the exit polls are not the “final decision” but indicate that the BJP will once again come to power.
  • Most exit polls have forecast another term for Modi, with some of them projecting that the BJP-led NDA would get over 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.
  • The rupee and bonds rallied at market opening on Monday after exit polls suggested the election will give a clear mandate for the ruling party led coalition.

Scott Morrison thanks Australians for surprise election victory

  • A jubilant Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday vowed to get straight back to work after a shock general election victory, which delivered the country three more years of conservative government.

“If Iran wants to fight, that will be official end of it”: Donald Trump

  • US President Donald Trump issued an ominous warning to Iran on Sunday, suggesting that if the Islamic republic attacks American interests, it will be destroyed.
  • Tensions between US and Iran have been on the rise as the United States has deployed a carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf over what it termed Iranian “threats.

US warship sails in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions

  • The U.S. military said one of its warships sailed near the disputed Scarborough Shoal claimed by China in the South China Sea on Sunday, a move likely to anger Beijing at a time of tense ties between the world’s two biggest economies.
  • The U.S. military has a long-standing position that its operations are carried out throughout the world, including areas claimed by allies, and they are separate from political considerations.

Trump ‘pro-life’ except in cases of rape and incest

  • President Donald Trump has declared himself “strongly pro-life”, days after two U.S. States passed tough new restrictions on abortions, but said exceptions should be made for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.
  • “As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions — Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother...” he tweeted late on Saturday.