Lucknow University has released merit list for admissions for various undergraduate courses on its website. The merit list can be accessed at the official website, lkouniv.ac.in. Now, students will have to wait for the cut-off marks to see if they make the cut to get the admissions.

The merit list have been released for various UG courses which include BA and BA Hons, BCom and BCom Hons, LLB (5 years), BSc Mathematics, BSc Biology, BCA, B Voc (Renewable Energy), BVA/BFA, UG Management Programs, Diploma Programs for Fine Arts, and B.Ed.Ed.

All the merit list can be accessed at the official website at the ‘Current Events’ section. Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to access the page which lists all the merit list. Once the page opens, click on the ‘View’ button against the relevant course to access the merit list.

The process and rules around the admission counselling for the university can be accessed in this page.