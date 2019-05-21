JEE Advanced admit card has been released a while ago. The admit card was scheduled to be released on May 20th and as per the official website the admit card link via candidate portal was posted late on May 20th. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card for the JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT Roorkee is all set to conduct the JEE Advanced 2019 examination for admissions to the prestigious IIT colleges on May 27th, 2019 in two shifts, Paper I from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and Paper II from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The application process for the IIT Advanced ended on May 9th; however, candidates from Odisha got an extended deadline due to the Cyclone Fani.

JEE Advanced 2019 admit card can be downloaded from this direct link.

Candidates must have cleared the JEE Main 2019 exam and should have been placed in the top 245,000 rank to be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. The candidates must have at least appeared for the Class XIIth exam and maximum two consecutive attempts is allowed per candidate.

How to download JEE Advanced 2019 admit card: