Gujarat 10th result announced along with SSC booklet: Live Updates
GSEB was scheduled to declared the result at 8.00 am, however it announced the result early this morning. The pass percentage is at 66.97 percent.
Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB)was confirmed to declare the result for 2019 SSC or 10th class today on May 21st, at 8.00 am. However, the board has gone ahead and released it before the scheduled time and students can now check their individual scores at GSEB’s official website - gseb.org. The currently re-directs to the results page and candidates can check their respective scores using the allocated seven digit seat number.
GSEB has published the SSC booklet which contains statistical details about the Gujarat 10th result 2019. Here is the direct link to SSC booklet PDF.
Live updates
9.05 am: The exam center details are available in the SSC booklet PDF, link here. The exam fee for one subject supplementary exam is Rs 120 and for two subjects its Rs 170. Other details about the revaluation, result statistics has been mentioned in the PDF and candidates are advised to thoroughly read it.
9 am: Candidates who have failed in either one or two subjects only are eligible to appear for the July Supplementary Exam 2019. The online application for supplementary exam will be available at GSEB website and the last date to submit the application is May 31st.
8.50 am: The pass percentage for external and private candidates is at 17.23 percent and 10.13 percent respectively. This is an improvement compared to last year. Girls have outperformed boys this year again with 72.64 pass percentage compared to 62.83 percent secured by boys.
8.45 am: Out of the total 8,28,944 students, 8,22,823 students appeared for the Gujarat SSC 10th exam in 2019. A total of 5,51,023 have cleared the exam this year. The overall pass percentage has declined from 67.50 percent in 2018.
SSC booklet published
8.25 am: The details about the pass percentage, top rankers and more is expected to be announced soon. Further the dates for revaluation, compartment exams will be declared as well. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the GSEB site for updates.
7.45 am: The results for Gujarat 10th exam 2019 have been announced and can be checked following the below-given steps:
Visit the official GSEB website - gseb.org
Instead of the homepage, the website directly redirects to the result page
Enter your seven digit seat number and submit to view the scores
The SSC booklet that will likely contain statistical details about the result will be published after 8 am
Results declared
7.05 am: The SSC booklet for the Gujarat 10th result will however will be available after 8 am on the GSEB website. The board site currently re-directs to the results page and candidates can check their respective scores using the allocated seven digit seat number.
7.02 am: GSHSEB had conduct the 10th class examination from March 7th to March 19th, 2019. The result is also expected to be available at examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
7 am: This year around 7.5 lakh students has appeared for Gujarat Board SSC exam conducted by the Board. In 2018, the Board declared Class 10 result on May 28, 2018. A total of 10.64 lakh students have registered for SSC exam and the overall pass percentage was 67.5 percent.