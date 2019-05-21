Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has confirmed that it will announce the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed JEE 2019 results today, May 21st. The confirmation comes via ticker announcement on entrance exam dedicated website - upbed2019.in. As timing for the result declaration has not been provided, the result can be expected anytime during the day today.

The ‘UP B.Ed JEE - 2019 answer key and test score will be declared on May 21’, the official website states. With the result announcement finally coming in today, the long wait for the results since May 10th finally comes to an end. According to the official brochure, UP B.Ed JEE 2019 results were scheduled to be declared anywhere between May 10th to May 15th.

How to check the UP B.Ed 2019 JEE exam result

Visit the UP B.Ed 2019 JEE official website. Click on the link for UP B.Ed candidate login. A new page will open where a link to access the result should be available once declared. Enter the login ID and password and submit. The result and score will be displayed which can be printed out for counselling purpose.

Moreover, the result is expected to available in this direct link where a link to access the result should be available once it is declared.

Following the result declaration, the University is expected to notify about the counselling process. MJPRU had conducted the UP B.Ed 2019 Joint Entrance Examination on April 15th, 2019 in two sessions. The exam is conducted for admissions to B.Ed. programme offered by various universities and colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.