WBBSE Madhyamik result 2019 declared at wbresults.nic.in: Live Updates
Students can now check results at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org. Pass percentage at an all-time high at 86.07% this year.
As per the official confirmation, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be declaring the result for Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10th exam 2019 on May 21st, today. The result announcement timing comes courtesy the West Bengal results portal. The WBBSE 10th results will be announced at 10 am at results website - wbresults.nic.in.
Live updates
10.08 am: The overall pass percentage of the West Bengal Madhyamik exam 2019 is at an all-time high this year at 86.07 percent.
10.05 am: This year, more number of girls appeared in the exams compared to boys. The number of girls appeared was 6,21,266 and the number of boys appeared was 4,81,555. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state. The total number of candidates rose to 11,02,921 from 10,71,846 last year.
10 am: WBBSE Madhyamik result 2019 declared at wbresults.nic.in. Here’s the direct link: http://wbresults.nic.in/madhyamik/wbmpres.htm
9.40 am: Sougata Das from Mahammedpur Deshpran Vidyapith has topped the West Bengal Class 10 exams with 694 marks out of 700.
9.30 am: Candidates can check their results at wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in at 10 am.
9.20 am: WB Madhyamik Result 2019 announced in a press conference organised by the Board. The pass percentage of East Midnapore district is the highest (96.01%) followed by Kolkata (92.13%) and Paschim Midnapore (91.78%)
9.15 am: West Bengal Madhyamik result has been declared. The result will be available on the official websites at 10 am today.
9.10 am: Around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Pariksha this year and the examination was held from February 12 to February 22, 2019.
9.05 am: Students can check the result online, once declared, by using their board exam roll number. Moreover, the results will be available through SMS alert as well. Candidates will have to send SMS to 54242/ 56263/58888 by sending WB10<space><roll number>.
9 am: Last year, 10, 84,178 students had appeared for the exam and the result was declared on June 10, 2018. The overall pass percentage was 85.49%. For other related information, candidates can check the official site of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.