current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: May 21st, 2019
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
Christchurch attacker Brenton Tarrant charged with terrorism: police
- The man accused of shooting dead 51 Muslim worshippers in the Christchurch mosque attacks was formally charged with terrorism for the first time on Tuesday, New Zealand police said.
- Brenton Tarrant now faces 51 charges of murder and 40 of attempted murder over the March 15 attacks in the South Island city.
Indonesia election: Joko Widodo re-elected as president
- Joko Widodo has been re-elected as Indonesia’s president after last month’s vote, beating former general Prabowo Subianto.
- The result was released a day ahead of schedule in the early hours of Tuesday, amid fears of unrest.
- Around 32,000 security personnel were deployed across the capital Jakarta, AFP news agency reports.
Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for 24th time, creates record again
- Only last week Nepali mountain guide Kami Rita Sherpa set a new record by climbing Everest a 23rd time. On Tuesday for good measure he did it again, expedition organisers said.
- A guide for more than two decades, Sherpa first summited the 8,848-metre (29,029-foot) peak, the world’s highest, in 1994 while working for a commercial expedition.