Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared 12th arts stream 2019 result online at results website - jacresults.com. All the students who appeared for the Jharkhand 12th arts exam can check their scores online by using the roll code and roll number details. The pass percentage this year is at 79.97 percent for the arts stream students.

A total of 1,84,384 students had appeared for the JAC 12th Arts exam 2019 and 1,47,468 cleared the exam. Girls secured a pass percentage of 81.50 percent and outshone boys who secured a pass percentage of 77.91 percent, India Today reported.

Here is the direct link to check JAC 12th arts stream result 2019

Only few days ago, JAC had declared the result for 12th science and commerce streams on its website. Science stream students had achieved a pass percentage of 57 percent, while Commerce, students secured 70.44 pass percentage. Around 53 thousand students cleared the Science stream and 24.4 thousand cleared the Commerce stream.

As the number of students in the Jharkhand Arts stream is more than the number of students in the Commerce and Science stream combined, the arts stream result was declared at last. Last year, the JAC Board Result 2018 for Arts stream students was declared on June 27. This year, the results have been announced more than a month earlier.

Notably, JAC has also published a video on how to check JAC 12th results and it has been embedded here.