Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has released the result for the KEAM 2019 examination on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the KEAM 2019 examination can check the result at CEE’s official website, cee-kerala.gov.in.

CEE Kerala had conducted the KEAM 2019 examination on May 2nd and May 3rd and now the results have been declared. KEAM 2019 examination is conducted for admissions to Engineering and Pharma courses offered by various institutions and colleges in the state of Kerala.

Candidates can check the result for KEAM 2019 at this direct link.

KEAM notification was released in February of 2019 and the application process went on until the month of March. After the examination was conducted, the CEE had released the answer keys on May 4th, 2019.

How to access the KEAM 2019 result: