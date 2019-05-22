Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable has released the exam schedule for the 2019 recruitment of Forest Guards in Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department on May 21st, 2019. The preliminary written examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 16th, 2019 at 10.00 am to 12.00 noon.

The notification that was released on May 21st about the exam schedule also stated that the admit card for the exam will be released on May 25th, 2019. The notification detailed other information around the examination which can be accessed in this link.

CSBC had released the notification for the 2019 recruitment for 902 positions of Forest Guard for the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department on January 1st, 2019 and the application process went on until January 31st, 2019.

The candidates will have to undergo three stages of the recruitment process. The first stage will be a written exam followed by physical endurance exam for candidates who clear the written exam. The final stage will be a medical exam after which the final appointment will be released.

Candidates can access the official notification in this link to get more details of the physical measurement details, exam pattern, exam syllabus, application process, reservation policy among other details.