Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) released a notification revealing the exam date for the recruitment of 2019 Grade I (PG Cadre) Computer Instructor for Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service. The computer-based examination will be conducted on June 23rd, 2019.

The TRB had released the notification for the recruitment in March of 2019 and the application process was conducted from March 20th to April 10th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 814 vacancies.

The preliminary examination will be a computer-based examination and the notification for the examination can be accessed in this link. The candidates must go through a computer-based exam of 150 marks consisting of 150 questions and for 3 hours’ duration.

The exam will consist of questions from Computers Science (130 questions), General Knowledge (10 questions), and Education Psychology (10 questions). The admit card for the exam is expected to be released in the second week of June 2019.

The candidates can access the official notification in this link, which has more information on eligibility, qualification, exam pattern, reservation policy, application process among others.