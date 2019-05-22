Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch their flagship smartphone, the Redmi K20 soon in China. The upcoming handset will be unveiled in China on May 28th and is expected to boast some premium features. The company has dubbed it the “Demon Killer” phone and most notably it will sport the pop-up selfie camera.

It must be noted that this comes on the heels of OnePlus 7 Pro launch which also comes with a pop-up selfie camera. Another phone, Realme X was launched with similar feature in China and is soon to come to India. So, overall pop-selfie camera trends seems to be catching on and Redmi K20 is embracing it as well.

The official post by Xiaomi on its global community forum had confirmed the name for the upcoming phone, adding that ‘currently, all the specifications are kept as a secret’. However, the post went ahead and shared a few rumours that were doing the rounds on the internet.

The notable and partly believable rumours are: there are two models expected to be released: Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 Pro will feature Snapdragon 855, triple rear camera and powerful 32MP selfie camera. What makes these rumours believable is the recent Twitter post by Xiaomi Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain. Though the tweet itself is bit cryptic, Jain has used the hashtag FlagshipKiller and the poster along with it has the words ‘Redmi - Whatever it takes’ written across it.

Most amazing & awaited flagship device launch of the year - #Flagship #Killer 2.0! 👊



I am in China to attend the launch event next week - on 28th May. Only one week to go! 😀



Mi Fans! Can not wait to show this incredible device to all of you guys.. 👍#Xiaomi ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/eFTRf7P9xF — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 22, 2019

Further, an India Today report citing Xiaomi Weibo account has confirmed that the new Redmi K20 will pack massive 4000 mAh battery. This additionally re-affirms the belief about premium features expected on the smartphone. However, only time will tell what Redmi has to offer with its K20.

Separately, Xiaomi India’s latest offering, the Redmi Note 7S is set to go on sale at 12 pm on May 23rd, Thursday. The phone was recently launched in India and will be available on MI India official site, Mi Home, and at Flipkart India.