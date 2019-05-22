Rajasthan 2019 12th result: RBSE 12th Arts result declared at rajresults.nic.in- LIVE UPDATE
The RBSE had declared the 12th Arts stream results now on its official website. The pass percentage this year is at 85.81 percent.
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the 12th class Arts stream result today in some time. The result is expected to be declared at 3.00 pm and will be available at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The board has already declared the 12th class Science and Commerce stream result on May 15th and now the Arts stream result will be declared. The overall pass percentage for the science stream was 92.88 percent while for the commerce stream was 91.46 percent.
In 2018, the RBSE had declared the 12th Arts stream result on June 1st, 2018 and thus this year it is declaring it more than a week before the previous year. Last year, the pass percentage was 88.92%.
How to check RBSE Class 12th Arts stream result:
1. Go to RBSE official website: www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
2. Choose your class 12th Arts stream link, once activated.
3. Enter the required details.
4. Submit and view your result.
Live updates
3.35 pm: Out of the total 5,66,576 who appeared for the examination, 2,51,948 boys cleared the examination while 2,46,621 passed the exam. The total candidate includes 5,69,840 regular students and 6, 908 PRI students. Here is the link to consolidated statistics of passed candidates PDF.
3:32 pm: Girls outperformed boys in class 12 Arts stream. In recently declared Science and commerce stream too, as a similar trend was observed. The detailed statistical results are available on RBSE official website and can be checked by candidates from this direct link here.
Results declared
3:21 pm: A total of 5,76,748 students had appeared for the Arts stream exam in 2019. Girls have yet again surpassed boys with pass percentage for girls at 90.81 percent and 88 percent for boys.
3:19 pm: The overall pass percentage in Rajasthan Board class 12 Arts this year is at 85.81 percent which is down by 3.11 percentage points. Last year the pass percentage was at 88.92 percent, Indian Express reported.
3:15 pm: The results have been declared for Rajasthan 12th arts stream 2019 exam and are available on the official website. Candidates check their scores online by entering the roll number on this direct link to result page here.
2:50 pm: RBSE is set to begin the press conference for Rajasthan Class 12th arts result 2019 soon at 3 pm. During the conference, the Rajasthan Board officials are expected to announce the dates of the Rajsathan Board class 12 supplementary exam.
1:30 pm: The students can keep their hall tickets ready. Once the result is declared and the link is activated, they can feed in the roll number to access their results.
1:28 pm: In 2018, the board had declared the 12th Arts result on June 1st and the students had scored a pass percentage of 88.92%.
1:27 pm: The 12th class Science and Commerce stream result has already been declared on May 15th and students scored a pass percentage of 92.88% and 91.46%, respectively.
1:26 pm: The result can be accessed at the Rajasthan board’s result website, rajresults.nic.in. The link for the result will be get activated once the result is declared which can be clicked to access the result.
1:25 pm: The Board will be declaring the Rajasthan 12th class Arts steam result today. The result is expected to be declared at 3.00 pm.